GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around multi-day top after rising the most in a fortnight. Clear break of the descending trend line from June joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful.
