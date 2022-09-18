GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off four-month-old support above 1.1400

GBP/USD licks its wounds near the lowest levels since 1985. Oversold RSI conditions, short-term support line restrict immediate downside amid the UK’s bank holiday. Recovery remains elusive below the …
