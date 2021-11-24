GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off two-month-old support towards 1.3400

GBP/USD holds onto corrective pullback from yearly low. RSI conditions favor rebound towards one-month-old resistance line, 200-DMA adds to upside hurdles. Descending trend line from July becomes …
