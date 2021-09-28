GBP/USD Price Analysis: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500

GBP/USD seesaws inside a 15-pip trading range surrounding 1.3540 after dropping the most since September 2020 the previous day. In doing so, the cable pair bears take a breather amid the oversold RSI …
