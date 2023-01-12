Bullish candlestick formation, sustained bounce off key moving average favor buyers. GBP/USD justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Potentially bullish above 1.2110 as Doji forms off 200-day EMA - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD sits tight in anticipation of US CPI event - January 11, 2023
- GBP/USD looks to regain 1.2200 amid downbeat expectations from US inflation - January 11, 2023