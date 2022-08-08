A test of H&S formation has sidelined the retail participants. A drop below 40.00 by the RSI (14) will trigger the downside momentum. The GBP/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bulls test H&S neckline around 1.2050 - August 8, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured around two-week low - August 8, 2022
- GBP/USD eyes a downside below 1.2050 ahead of US Inflation - August 7, 2022