S&P500 futures are holding significant gains in Asia, portraying an upbeat market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gathering strength for shifting its auction above 103.60 ahead of the speech from …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound above 1.2400, remains vulnerable ahead of Fed Powell’s speech - May 19, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses after refreshing multi-day low - May 18, 2023
- 2023 Forecast: Euro and Pound Sterling Tipped to Rise vs Dollar “Through Summer” say HSBC - May 18, 2023