GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rejection at 1.3650 recalls the sellers

GBP/USD stalls its four-day recovery rally from ten-month lows. The cable is testing 1.3600 following a U-turn from near 1.3650. RSI has turned lower below the midline, allowing room for more declines …
