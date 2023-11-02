AUD/USD is holding the upside toward 0.6450 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair is cheering the Fed pause and mixed US economic data, which keep the US Dollar undermined. The global risk rally …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains capped below the 1.2200 barrier - November 2, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes 1.2200 mark ahead of BoE meeting - November 1, 2023
- GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to weekly top, eyes 1.2200 mark ahead of BoE meeting - November 1, 2023