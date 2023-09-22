Some follow-through selling will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and drag spot prices further below the 1.2200 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 1.2170-1.2165 zone. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2300, seems vulnerable to slide further - September 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound struggles on persisting Dollar strength - September 22, 2023
- GBP/USD targets additional losses to 1.21/1.22 – Scotiabank - September 22, 2023