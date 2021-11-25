GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains stuck between two key averages, downside favored

GBP/USD extends range play around 1.3350 amid light trading. The cable remains supported as DXY weakness offsets Brexit woes. RSI is sitting just beneath the midline, favoring the downside. GBP/USD is …
