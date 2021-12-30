GBP/USD reverses the early Asian gains while easing to 1.3485 ahead of Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair registers a failure to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods - December 29, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher at the highest levels since Nov 19 - December 29, 2021
- Elliott Wave View: AUD/USD approaching inflection area [Video] - December 29, 2021