GBP/USD remains pressured after reversing from April 2022 high. Overbought RSI conditions favor pullback from 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE). One-month-old resistance-turned-support, 21-day EMA …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards previous resistance near 1.2580 - May 8, 2023
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: Analyst Views On Where Next For GBP/USD - May 8, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats after hitting YTD high despite looming BoE’s decision - May 8, 2023