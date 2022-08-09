GBP/USD retreats to 1.2085 after a mildly positive start to the week, sidelined during Tuesday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair pokes the 200-SMA support while fading the bounce …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 200-SMA below 1.2100 - August 8, 2022
- GBP/USD faces hurdles around 1.2080 as US Inflation hogs the limelight - August 8, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from the daily highs, steadily around 1.2080 - August 8, 2022