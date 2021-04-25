MACD teases bulls, UK Retail Sales for March and preliminary Markit PMIs for April also suggest the pair’s recovery moves. Confluence of 100-HMA and descending trend line from Tuesday becomes the key …
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sluggish between 200-HMA and immediate support line, UK data eyed - April 25, 2021
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Today: GBP/USD Rocked By Fluctuating Risk Sentiment - April 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Can sterling recover? Upbeat UK data may counter dollar domination - April 24, 2021