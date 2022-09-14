GBP/USD struggles to defend the corrective pullback from the weekly low, retreating to 1.1500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the trader’s bearish bias ahead of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD licks its wounds after falling the most since early May - September 13, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Steadies around 1.1500 with eyes on UK inflation - September 13, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD oscillates below 1.1500 ahead of UK Inflation - September 13, 2022