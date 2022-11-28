Unable to crack the 200-day EMA, the GBP/USD fell beneath the psychological 1.2000 figure. Short-term, the GBP/USD is downward biased, and once reclaiming 1.1900, it might fall to 1.1820s. The GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
