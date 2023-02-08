The risk-off mood drives some haven flows towards the USD and caps gains for the pair. The technical setup supports prospects for an eventual break below the 200-day SMA. The GBP/USD pair builds on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 1.2100 amid reviving USD demand - February 8, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly top - February 8, 2023
- GBP/USD: Gains to pick up through low-1.21s – Scotiabank - February 8, 2023