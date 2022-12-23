GBP/USD is struggling to retain the 1.2000 mark as US Dollar demand increases. US Dollar demand increases ahead of the long weekend. Following a short-lived slide to 1.2022, a fresh daily low, GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price analysis: struggling to retain the green above 1.2000 - December 23, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Finds Support at 1.20 - December 23, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades with modest gains around mid-1.2000s - December 23, 2022