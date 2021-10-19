GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

The pair faces strong resistance near the 1.3770-1.3780 zone below the bearish slopping line. MACD signals upside momentum with the underlying bullish sentiment. GBP/USD trades on a higher note on …
