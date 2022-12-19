The US Dollar could regain the upper hand amid the Fed-BoE policy divergence. Economic challenges in the UK to keep downside risks intact for Pound Sterling. The monthly chart indicates a rocky road …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Forecast 2023: Pound Sterling set to struggle amid Fed-BoE contrast, economic woes - December 19, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day SMA, around 1.2100 mark holds the key for bulls - December 19, 2022
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: On the way to 164.70 support confluence - December 19, 2022