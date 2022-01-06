The British pound has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has also found a bit of support as we continue to bang around the 1.35 handle.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Dance Around Same Figure - January 6, 2022
- GBP/USD hovering between 1.3500-1.3550 levels post-hakwish Fed minutes as traders await Friday’s US jobs report - January 6, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish pressure could increase below 1.3480 - January 6, 2022