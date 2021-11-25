The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back the gains to show signs of weakness yet again. Ultimately, this is a market that looks as if it is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Sick - November 25, 2021
- GBP/USD struggles near YTD low, bears await a break below 1.3300 mark - November 25, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains stuck between two key averages - November 25, 2021