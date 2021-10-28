The British pound has dipped a bit during the trading session on Thursday only to find the support level underneath. Mentioned in Article The British pound has recovered after initially selling off …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Show Support Just Below - October 28, 2021
- GBP/USD to enjoy a gentle rise on a break above 1.38 – Scotiabank - October 28, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes daily tops, 1.3800 mark back in sight - October 28, 2021