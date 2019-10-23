The British pound has initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again as Brexit noise continues to dominate the headlines. While …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Likely To Consolidate Further - October 23, 2019
- Pound US Dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD muted as Brexit deal falls at the second hurdle - October 23, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Pares Gains On Expectations of Brexit Delay - October 23, 2019