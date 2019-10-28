GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Starting To Bounce Again

The British pound rallied during the trading session on Monday, showing signs of life again. The fact that we have bounced a bit from here suggests that perhaps we could go looking towards the 1.30 …
