GBP/USD Price forecast for the week of February 19, Technical Analysis

The British pound rallied during the week, breaking above the 1.40 level again. We are giving back some of the gains, but ultimately, I think we are in a range of consolidation, perhaps trying to build up the necessary momentum to break above the 1.43 level.
