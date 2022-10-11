The British pound has stabilizes the 1.10 level to show signs of life as the Bank of England has stepped into the bond market to stabilize it.
The British pound has stabilizes the 1.10 level to show signs of life as the Bank of England has stepped into the bond market to stabilize it.
