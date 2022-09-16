The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. At the beginning of August, the bullish price movement within the primary intervening wave Ⓧ apparently ended, it took the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Primary triple zigzag likely to complete near 1.077 - September 16, 2022
- GBP/USD drops towards yearly low near 1.1400 on downbeat UK Retail Sales - September 16, 2022
- GBP/USD steadies near 1.1450 amid Fed vs. BoE battle, UK Retail Sales, US Michigan CSI eyed - September 16, 2022