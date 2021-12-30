GBP/USD prints fresh monthly highs at the 1.3520 zone

GBP/USD rebounds at 1.3480 and climbs to fresh highs. A positive tone across fanatical markets also helps the upside. The GBP/USD rebounded at 1.3480 and rose to 1.3521, reaching a new monthly high.
