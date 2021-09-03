Pound prints fresh highs across the board during the American session. US dollar consolidates post NFP losses, even as US yields rise sharply. GBP/USD up for the third day in a row, gains a hundred …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD prints fresh two-week highs above 1.3870 as the US dollar remains weak - September 3, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Slams Into Resistance for the Week - September 3, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls hold grip ahead of US jobs data - September 3, 2021