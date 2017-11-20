GBP/USD Progressive Trend Towards 1.3310

The GBP/USD has been making a progressive trend move towards 1.3310. However, there is still resistance out there that needs to be taken away. The pair has formed W bullish pattern and the POC zone is wider today due to Friday’s price action and …
