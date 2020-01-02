GBP/USD pulls back from two-week high ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI

GBP/USD declines for the first time since December 23. Sparse trading, fears of hard Brexit and EU’s likely readiness to disappoint UK PM seem weighing on the pair. Early-month activity numbers, trade …
