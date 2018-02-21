GBP/USD Pulls Back – Time To Buy?

I look at the GBP/USD currency pair in the middle of the Monday, February 19 trading session. It looks as if the market has retaken the 1.40 level, which of course is a good sign as it had recently sliced through it. In general, the US dollar continues to …
