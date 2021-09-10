US Dollar Index retreats from the previous day’s high to trade stable near 92.50. The sterling gains on hawkish BOE view, UK data eyed. The GPD/USD extends the previous session’s gain on Friday and …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD pushes near 1.3850 amid USD retreat, UK data eyed - September 9, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD’s bulls eye the psychological 1.40 level - September 9, 2021
- GBP/USD Holds On To Intraday Gains Near Its Weekly Highs, Could Test 1.3900 - September 9, 2021