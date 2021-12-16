GBP/USD rallied today, after the BoE surprisingly hiked interest rates for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate broke the upper bound of the sideways range it’s been …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD rallies as BoE delivers first post-pandemic hike - December 16, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reaches high level zone - December 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to gains near weekly high, just below $1,790 level - December 16, 2021