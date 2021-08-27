Currency markets also moved to end the week, with GBPUSD recording strong gains as U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined. Figures from the Michigan consumer sentiment index dropped to a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD rallies as US consumer sentiment declines - August 27, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: US Nonfarm Payrolls to determine if “Death Cross” pattern is triggered - August 27, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls to determine if “Death Cross” pattern is triggered - August 27, 2021