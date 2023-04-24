GBP/USD pops higher as the US Dollar comes under pressure. US debt ceiling risks and Treasury yields falling are weighing on the greenback. GBP/USD is 0.29% higher on the day after rallying from a low …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD rallies on soft US Dollar, eyes on 1.2500 - April 24, 2023
- GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.2400s, lacks follow-through - April 24, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s - April 24, 2023