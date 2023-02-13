Every currency has a foreign exchange identifier, known as its ‘forex ticker’. For sterling it is GBP, while for US dollars it is USD. When converting any two currencies one to the other, this is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Rate: Exchange GBP to USD – Convert Pounds Sterling To US Dollars - February 13, 2023
- GBP/USD retakes 1.2100 amid a modest USD downtick, further positive move seems unlikely - February 13, 2023
- GBP/USD: Exchange Rate to Retreat to 1.1845 - February 13, 2023