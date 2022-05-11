GBP/USD rebound approaches 1.2350 on softer USD, Brexit relief ahead of US inflation

GBP/USD snaps four-day downtrend with mild gains around two-year low. UK PM Johnson gives last chance to EU before scrapping Brexit protocols over NI. UK think-tank suggests rate hike to 2.5%, expects …
