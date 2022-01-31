GBP/USD rebound battles 50-DMA, Brexit Freedoms Bill, BOE in focus

GBP/USD extends Friday’s corrective pullback from five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. Devolved administrations criticize Brexit …
