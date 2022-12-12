The pound has racked up double-digit gains against the dollar since its trouncing in September, but it could struggle to take its momentum into 2023 as the Bank of England readies a downshift to a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD rebound unlikely to continue into 2023 as economic troubles bubble - December 12, 2022
- US Dollar to British Pound Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - December 12, 2022
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Keep Rising For 3rd Week In Row, Up 2.9% To GBP 1.579 Per Share December 5-9 - December 12, 2022