GBP/USD is back to 1.3400 from Asia session lows just above 1.3350. The pair is outperforming its G10 counterparts amid hopes that the UK diffuses Brexit tensions. GBP/USD has seen a modest rebound …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3400, boosted by hopes for easing Brexit tensions - November 12, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows - November 12, 2021
- GBP/JPY sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through amid Brexit woes - November 12, 2021