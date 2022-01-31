The GBP/USD advances 0.28% during the North American session. An improved market mood and increasing bets of the BoE hiking five times keep the GBP bid. GBP/USD is downward biased in the long-term but …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 amid an improved market mood and USD weakness - January 31, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surrenders a major part of its intraday gains - January 31, 2022
- GBP/USD risks losses to 1.33/1.32 on a break below 1.3375/55 – Scotiabank - January 31, 2022