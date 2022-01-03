The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to recover a few pips from the daily swing low. The pair was last seen trading around the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD recovers a major part of its intraday losses, holds steady above 1.3500 mark - January 3, 2022
- GBP/USD: Bearish pressure to increase in case buyers stop defending 1.35 - January 3, 2022
- US Dollar to Nicaragua Cordoba Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 3, 2022