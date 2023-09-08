GBP/USD snaps the losses due to a pullback in the Greenback. US robust labor data provided support in underpinning the US Dollar (USD). Investors expect the conclusion of BoE’s policy tightening phase …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps the losses due to a pullback in the Greenback - September 8, 2023
- GBP/USD recovers from the recent losses, remains below 1.2500 - September 8, 2023
- GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500 - September 7, 2023