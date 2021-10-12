GBP/USD refreshes daily lows amid steady USD, UK data eyed

GBP/USD edges lower on Tuesday in the early Asian session. The US Dollar Index remains strong near 94.40 with 0.32% gains. BoE’s inflation stance and Brexit concerns pull the sterling lower against …
