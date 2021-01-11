GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, flirts with multi-day low off-late. UK’s covid figures hover around record top, government rolls up for more vaccinations. British Chancellor Sunak may …
- GBP/USD refreshes two-week low as sellers attack 1.3500 amid US dollar strength - January 11, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3535 support confluence - January 10, 2021
- Outlook For Pound To US Dollar Exchange Rate Today: GBP/USD “Still Enjoying Strong Uptrend Since Late-Sep” - January 10, 2021