GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive session on Friday. The risk-on impulse in the markets undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD refreshes weekly tops, 1.3900 mark back in sight amid weaker USD - September 10, 2021
- GBP/USD to see a leg higher towards the 1.4018 mark – Commerzbank - September 10, 2021
- GBP/USD: Four reasons to be cautious on short-term sterling upside – MUFG - September 10, 2021