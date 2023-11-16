Trend momentum oscillators remain bullishly aligned for the GBP on the intraday and daily studies and are edging positive on the weekly DMI – which should help limit GBP losses at least in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Regaining 1.2430 would be a modest positive for Cable – Scotiabank - November 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from new multi-week high - November 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: US Jobless Claims To Drive GBP Outlook Vs EUR, USD - November 16, 2023